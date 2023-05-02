GoFundMe’s started for bride’s burial, groom’s medical costs after crash on wedding day

GoFundMe's started for bride's burial, groom's medical costs after crash on wedding day on Folly Beach.

UPDATE — A was created Monday, this time by the bride Samantha Miller’s family.

Family told News 4 the GoFundMe is to help with burial costs. As of Tuesday morning, they had raised more than $19,000 toward a $10,000 goal.

The mother of a groom who she says is seriously injured and grieving the loss of his new wife has started a GoFundMe to help with burial and medical costs.

Annette Hutchinson introduces herself in as the mother of groom Aric Hutchinson, who had just married Samantha “Sam” Hutchinson the day of the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office Monday said Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina died on scene from blunt force injuries sustained in a crash involving a what police are calling a Low-Speed Vehicle (LSV) and vehicle.

According to Hutchinson, her son-in-law and grandson were escorting the couple from the wedding reception in a golf cart (LSV) on Friday, April 28, when they were struck from behind, causing it to travel over 100 yards and roll several times.

One person was killed and the other three occupants were critically injured, according to police and Hutchinson. She said her son has had one of two reconstruction surgeries and is suffering from multiple broken bones and a brain injury.

This matches information from Folly Beach Police Department (FBPD)- which said a vehicle rear-ended the LSV around 10 p.m. on the 1200 block of East Ashley Avenue.

According to police, the vehicle was driven by Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, who was the sole occupant, and the LSV had four occupants.

She is charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm / death and one count of reckless homicide. An investigation into the collision determined she was going 65 m.p.h. at the time she struck the bridal party.

, Hutchinson said funds raised will go towards the bride’s burial and medical costs for her son and his family.

As of Tuesday morning, the page had more than tripled its $100,000 goal at over $387,000.