Image: Jeopardy

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A midlands resident will be making appearance on Jeopardy tomorrow

Dan Czekalski, a project manager from Columbia is set to face off against the returning champion on Wednesday’s broadcast along with challenger Hannah Wilson from Chicago.

We wish Mister Czekalski good luck as we see him tonight at 7:30 Eastern Time and you can catch it right here on ABC Columbia.