Private sector hiring rate spiked in April

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— When the Labor Department releases the April jobs report on Friday, it could be big.

That’s because a closely watched jobs report released Wednesday shows private sector hiring spiked last month. The payroll company ADP estimates employers added 296,000 jobs in April.

That’s double what economists expected. The biggest job gains were in leisure, hospitality, education, health services, natural resources, and construction.

The biggest job losses were in financial services and manufacturing.