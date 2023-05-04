China’s Wind and Solar Are Now Enough to Power Nearly Every Home

John Farley,

Frequently I hear folks profess that anything that we do in terms of replacing fossil fuel (oil, gas, coal, etc.) with renewable sources (wind, solar, etc.) will be meaningless unless China and India get on board.  Well don’t look now, but China is becoming a Green Superpower.  By many measures, China is leading the world in renewable energy.  Right now China creates enough electricity from wind and solar to power nearly every household in China.  And remember, they have 1.4 billion people – that’s more than 4 times the population of the US!  You can read more about it here: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-02-14/china-s-wind-and-solar-are-now-almost-enough-to-power-every-home

