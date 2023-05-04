Clemson Honored by FWAA with Eighth Consecutive Super 11 Award

The Football Writers Association of America announced today that Clemson has been named one of 11 recipients of its 2022 Super 11 Awards, presented annually to football programs and sports information departments that exemplify excellent media relations. The award is Clemson’s record eighth consecutive Super 11 honor and its record-tying 10th selection all-time.

“Clemson Football is very appreciative of the Football Writers Association of America for this honor and for their coverage of our program and our sport,” Clemson Assistant Athletic Director for Football Communications Ross Taylor said. “Truly, the credit belongs to our coaching staff, our student-athletes, our administration and my colleagues on our athletic communications staff for their dedication and professionalism in all media settings.

“Additionally, I want to thank both local and national media members for the sensitivity, care and empathy they displayed in their coverage as one of the young men in our program publicly faced immense family tragedy during the 2022 season.”