Google rolls out new sign-in alternative for Gmail, Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Forgetting your password could soon be a thing of the past at least for your Google accounts.

The tech company has started rolling out support for passkeys—an alternative sign-in method for its apps and websites from Gmail to Drive.

Google says passkeys are an “easier and more secure” alternative to the password as well as “resistant to online attacks like phishing.”

The company said users can access their various accounts the same way they might unlock their phone—with a fingerprint, face scan or screen lock pin.