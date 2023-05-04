Raven Johnson invited to USA AmeriCup Team trials
COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) – South Carolina redshirt-freshman Raven Johnson is one of 22 athletes expected to participate in the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team trials May 11-15 in Colorado Springs, USA Basketball announced today. The U.S. is preparing for the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, set for July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico, where it will be vying for its third-consecutive AmeriCup title.
While Johnson has been to two previous USA Basketball trials, she will be eying her first team assignment with USA Basketball. She would join 11 other Dawn Staley-coached Gamecocks who have donned the Red, White and Blue in international competition during or after their South Carolina careers.
Johnson thrived in her first full season on the court for South Carolina, earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Her 2.37 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 17th in the nation, and her 3.4 assists per game were ninth in the SEC. Johnson handed out five or more assists 12 times in her 37 games and led the team in assists 18 times. In the postseason, her distribution increased to 4.1 assists per game over the eight games in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.
Following the selection of the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team, athletes will return to Colorado Springs for training camp in June.
Since the event’s inception in 1993, the United States has captured four AmeriCup gold medals, including titles in 2019 and 2021. In addition to the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will participate in the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup. The draw is set to take place May 10.
2023 USA Basketball Women’s AmeriCup Team Trials Roster
Janiah Barker, Texas A&M
Raegan Beers, Oregon State
Lauren Betts, UCLA
Makira Cook, Illinois
Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse
McKenzie Forbes, Southern Cal
Chance Gray, Oregon
Abigail Hsu, Columbia
Rickea Jackson, Tennessee
Flau’jae Johnson, LSU
Raven Johnson, South Carolina
Deaja Kelly, North Carolina
Gianna Kneepkens, Utah
Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State
Alexis Markowski, Nebraska
Rayah Marshall, Southrn Cal
Aneesah Morrow
Charisma Osborne, UCLA
Laila Phelia, Michigan
Angel Reese, LSU
Emma Ronsiek, Creighton
Jewel Spear