Raven Johnson invited to USA AmeriCup Team trials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) – South Carolina redshirt-freshman Raven Johnson is one of 22 athletes expected to participate in the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team trials May 11-15 in Colorado Springs, USA Basketball announced today. The U.S. is preparing for the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, set for July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico, where it will be vying for its third-consecutive AmeriCup title.

While Johnson has been to two previous USA Basketball trials, she will be eying her first team assignment with USA Basketball. She would join 11 other Dawn Staley-coached Gamecocks who have donned the Red, White and Blue in international competition during or after their South Carolina careers.

Johnson thrived in her first full season on the court for South Carolina, earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Her 2.37 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 17th in the nation, and her 3.4 assists per game were ninth in the SEC. Johnson handed out five or more assists 12 times in her 37 games and led the team in assists 18 times. In the postseason, her distribution increased to 4.1 assists per game over the eight games in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

Following the selection of the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team, athletes will return to Colorado Springs for training camp in June.

Since the event’s inception in 1993, the United States has captured four AmeriCup gold medals, including titles in 2019 and 2021. In addition to the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will participate in the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup. The draw is set to take place May 10.

2023 USA Basketball Women’s AmeriCup Team Trials Roster

Janiah Barker, Texas A&M

Raegan Beers, Oregon State

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Makira Cook, Illinois

Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse

McKenzie Forbes, Southern Cal

Chance Gray, Oregon

Abigail Hsu, Columbia

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Deaja Kelly, North Carolina

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State

Alexis Markowski, Nebraska

Rayah Marshall, Southrn Cal

Aneesah Morrow

Charisma Osborne, UCLA

Laila Phelia, Michigan

Angel Reese, LSU

Emma Ronsiek, Creighton

Jewel Spear