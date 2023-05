5/16

DAFFODIL

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good in a home with other dogs, children This lovely german shepherd gal is a mom to 12 adorable puppies, who will be ready to go to their own forever homes in a couple of weeks.