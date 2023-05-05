Popular children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk

(ABC NEWS)—A popular brand of children’s bunk beds sold online at sites including Walmart, Amazon and Wayfair have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall Thursday of twin bunk beds made by Walker Edison Furniture.

The wooden slats that support the bunk beds can “break while in use, posing fall and impact hazards,” according to the CPSC.

The voluntary recall was announced after the furniture company received reports of 14 incidents, including “one report of minor injuries,” according to the agency.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit consisting of 12 wooden slats and new instructions,” the CPSC said in a statement. “Walker Edison is contacting known purchasers directly.”

Walker Edison said in a statement on its official recall information page that “consumers who purchased bunk beds before March 2022 are eligible for this remedy.”

Walker Edison Furniture recalls twin over twin bunk beds due to fall and impact hazards. CSPC

“If you are unclear if your product is subject to this recall, please contact Walker Edison and we will help you determine if the bed in your possession is subject to the recall,” the company added.

More than 120,000 of the wooden bunk beds, which come in different finishes and have a ladder down the side, are currently on the market, the CPSC said.

The affected items were sold between February 2010 and February 2022 on Walmart.com, HomeDepot.com, Amazon.com, Overstock.com and Wayfair.com, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC has provided a list online of the more than one dozen model names and descriptions included in the recall.

Customers can find the model name on a label located on the bunk beds’ footboard or on the inside of the bed rail, according to the CPSC.