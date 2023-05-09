Fast money for watching Fast and Furious films

Bingers pay attention, as you may get fast money.

FinanceBuzz, is looking for a “Fast and Furious claims adjuster” to binge all movies including the upcoming “Fast Ten”. Viewers must note all the damages from every crash on screen including the cars involved and the number of wrecks. Additionally, bingers may receive at $1,000 reward for this effort. FinanceBuzz wants to use this study to estimate the franchise’s impact on reckless driving.

Applications are open until May 19th and the winner will be announced May 26th.