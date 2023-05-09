Kitten with head stuck in soup can rescued by Humane Society

The Humane Society of Marlboro County is pleading for help after they rescued a kitten found with his head stuck in a soup can.

The can has since been removed and the kitten is being treated for cuts he sustained.

The humane society thanked the community member who found the kitten and brought him to them.

Separately, a litter of kittens was found outside the Marlboro Vet Office.

Due to all of these rescues, the shelter is asking for donations to help with the animals’ treatment.

f you are able to donate, please call one of the numbers below: