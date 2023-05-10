All-you-can-eat buffets are bouncing back after pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—All-you-can-eat buffets are back, now that the pandemic has subsided.

Industry tracker Placer.ai says visits to the three leading chains were up 125% in March compared to January 2021.

Nation’s Restaurant News reports Golden Corral’s sales grew 14% last year, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Cicis and Pizza Ranch also are thriving.

The turnaround follows a number of bankruptcies when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.