All-you-can-eat buffets are bouncing back after pandemic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—All-you-can-eat buffets are back, now that the pandemic has subsided.
Industry tracker Placer.ai says visits to the three leading chains were up 125% in March compared to January 2021.
Nation’s Restaurant News reports Golden Corral’s sales grew 14% last year, compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Cicis and Pizza Ranch also are thriving.
The turnaround follows a number of bankruptcies when Covid-19 restrictions were in place.