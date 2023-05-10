Coroner identifies homicide victim in Leesburg Road shooting

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide last week.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Steven Burchfield, 53, of Columbia, was found shot on the 1700 block of Leesburg Road Friday night on May 5.

Richland County deputies say Burchfield was hit in the lower body and he later died at the hospital.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information that can help, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.