Fairfield deputies search for 12 year-old runaway

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a 12 year-old runaway.

According to authorities, Dakota Crouch walked away from Winnsboro Arms Apartments, located on Kincaid Bridge Rd.

She was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crouch is approximately 90 lbs, is 5’7″, has braided hair, is wearing a black sweatshirt/pullover, black pants, and “rainbow-colored” Crocs shoes.

She could possibly be in the Zion Hill area of Winnsboro near Gaither Street.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4411.