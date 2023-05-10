Find cuisine and culture during ‘A Taste of Black Columbia’

Image: Black Expo South Facebook

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you’re in the mood for some cuisine with a side of culture, we may have an event that’s just for you.

‘A Taste of Black Columbia’ is the premiere kick off for the 3 day ‘Black Expo’ event for it’s 26 year. The fun filled weekend starts this Friday May 12, 2023 at the South Carolina State Museum running from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

During the event attendees will be able to check out samples of soul food dishes from a variety of local chefs, and enjoy live entertainment. Organizers for the weekend event say it will offer those who plan on attending the chance to experience a host of things from speakers, music, health screenings, seminars and more.

To find out about the different events scheduled to take place, as well as their locations, times, and ticket prices click on the link provided HERE