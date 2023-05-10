Midlands principal paid up on a bet made with students

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A Midlands principal paid up on a debt Tuesday afternoon, and you won’t believe what heights she had to go to to get it done.

Annie Burnside Elementary school principal Janet Campbell told her students that if they read more than 50 thousand books she would ride a camel.

Well, the students didn’t just read the 50 thousand books, they actually exceeded that amount reaching 63 thousand books. So, principal Campbell took a ride on Abraham.

it’s a bet the principal says she was happy to pay and she’s expecting to do something bigger and bigger each year.