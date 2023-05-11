Animal rescue case leads to 2 Sumter women charged

Diane Stevens Bochette Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

Janet Barrineau Derrick Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Two women involved with a local animal rescue turned themselves in to authorities after 27 dogs were found without food, water or care.

Sumter Police says Carolina Helping Paws Rescue operator Janet Barrineau Derrick, 72, faces four counts of abandonment of animals after the dogs were recovered from her property in Oct. 2022.

The house was covered with feces and urine, say officials. Diane Stevens Bochette, 66, was enlisted to care for the animals while Derrick recovered from a medical condition.

Bochette is charged with four counts of ill treatment of animals.

The dogs were taken to the county Animal Shelter. Four dogs were later euthanized and all of the remaining dogs have since been adopted.