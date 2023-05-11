Etsy adds wedding registry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Etsy is launching its own wedding registry.

You can select registry items from the online marketplace’s vast offerings of handmade and vintage items.

The registry will also provide couples with a personalization service for marriage-related goods, such as wedding decor and bridal party items.

Etsy’s bid to become a large player in the wedding market comes after previous wedding registry giants either scaled back offerings for newlyweds or shut down entirely.

Etsy gained seven million new customers in its last quarter and has 90 million active shoppers in total on its marketplace.