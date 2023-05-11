New summer drinks at Starbucks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Starbucks is introducing two new drinks on their summer menu.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino is a frothy beverage made in a blender with coffee, sweet chocolate, mint flavor, and chocolate chips.

It’s topped off with whipped cream, a layer of mocha sauce, and chocolate cookie mint sprinkles.

The second new drink is the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew.

It’s a cold brew coffee with macadamia syrup, topped with white-chocolate-macadamia-cream cold-foam and toasted cookie crumbles.

Both drinks are offered for a limited time.