Survivor of race massacre seeking reparations

Just as a survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre celebrates her 109th birthday this year, a hearing takes to finally get justice.

Viola Fletcher was only 7-years-old when an angry white mob destroyed Tulsa community of Greenwood. Several black people died in the massacre that would shake the nation.

Last year, held meetings across Tulsa to talk about how to repair Greenwood. The proposal includes reparations for , as well as tuition for descendants and tax incentives for Greenwood business owners.

Fletcher is apart of the “Justice for Greenwood” foundation which is suing the City of Tulsa. Ahead of the hearing, leaders honored Fletcher on the steps of the courthouse.

The judge plans to issue a ruling in a week.