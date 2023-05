This April was the 4th warmest on record. The Southern Hemisphere saw its warmest month on record, while the ocean temperature hit a record high for the month of April. All not good news. This is primarily the result of us burning fossil fuels (gas, coal, oil), which releases heat-trapping gases into the air. You can read the details here:

April 2023 was Earth’s fourth warmest on record | National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (noaa.gov)