Count the Kicks: Tracking fetal movement in third trimester improves birth outcomes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to the State Health Department, infant mortality rose by 12% from 2020 to 2021.

This Mother’s Day weekend, DHEC is partnering with the Count the Kicks organization to raise awareness about the importance of tracking fetal movement in the third trimester of pregnancy as a proven way to improve birth outcomes for mothers and babies.

Count the Kicks is a stillbirth prevention program that teaches expectant parents methods for ensuring their baby’s health in the months leading up to birth.