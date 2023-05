Top baby names for 2022: Olivia for girls, Liam for boys

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The list of the most popular baby names for 2022 is out.

Olivia and Liam each took the number one spot. Liam for the sixth year in a row, Olivia for the fourth.

Top five on the boys list also includes Noah, Oliver, James and Elijah.

For the girls…Emma, Charlotte, Amelia and Sophia.

There’s only one new name that made the top ten list this year: Luna.