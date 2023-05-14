Clemson softball to host 2023 Clemson Regional

CLEMSON, S.C. – For the second-consecutive year, the Clemson softball team will host an NCAA Regional after being selected as one of the 16 host sites for the 2023 postseason. The Tigers were selected as the No. 16 national seed and will host games at McWhorter Stadium beginning on Friday, May 19.

The Tigers (46-9) were the one seed in the Clemson Regional and are set to face UNC Greensboro (37-20) in their opening game of the double-elimination regional. The Auburn Tigers (40-17) will play Cal State Fullerton (33-19) as the number two and three seeds in the regional at McWhorter Stadium.

The winner of the Clemson Regional will advance to a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional against the winner of the Norman Regional between May 25-28. The Women’s College World Series will be playing in Oklahoma City, Okla., June 1-9.

Clemson has been selected to the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight season and made a postseason appearance in every year eligible. The Tigers are coming off the ACC Tournament, where they advanced to the semifinals for the third time in three years.

Clemson was one of six ACC schools selected to the NCAA Tournament, joining No. 3 Florida State, No. 8 Duke, Louisville, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.

Photo credit: Clemson Athletics.