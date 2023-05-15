Beaufort youths injured in two separate weekend shooting events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office says two separate shootings occurred on Friday night in northern Beaufort Co., injuring several youths.

Deputies say they were called on April 12 at around 11 p.m. to a residence on Delaney Circle in Seabrook for a 19 year-old gunshot victim.

A large group of people were gathered at the home for a party when gunfire erupted, say authorities. Several vehicles were damaged by bullets.

The teen was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and then transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

After responding to the Delaney Circle shooting, deputies were called to a home on Glaze Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m. for a reported drive-by shooting. Youths ages nine to 14 were hanging out in the carport area when a vehicle drove by and shot at the home. An 11-year-old sustained a single, non-life-threatening, gunshot wound, say authorities. Another 13-year-old also sustained injuries, but the injuries are not to be believed to be from gunfire. The home and several vehicles were impacted by the gunfire. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Sgt. D. Kline at 843-255-3430. If you wish to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, contact Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.