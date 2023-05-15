Bride killed by drunk driver honored at Folly Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–A bride who was killed by a drunk driver on her wedding day was honored at Folly Beach over the weekend with her surviving husband showing up to pay tribute to her.

Investigators say the woman who caused the wreck that killed Samantha had a blood alcohol content that was over three times the legal limit.

Jamie Komoroski was driving 65 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone, when she drove her car into a golf-cart carrying the newly married couple.

Officers say Komoroski reportedly refused a field sobriety test after the incident.

Her blood was taken for testing after a warrant was issued.

She’s charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm.

Emily Johnson reports.