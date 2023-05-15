Deputies: Woman accused of hiding drugs in fake pregnant belly

Anderson Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in the Upstate say a woman was carrying a large amount of cocaine taped behind a rubber pregnancy belly.

Investigators with the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office say they stopped Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem during a traffic stop on I-85.

According to deputies, their first red flag was when the couple gave conflicting information about her “due date”.

Officials say when Mitchem realized when deputies were becoming suspicious she took off running and the drugs fell from her rubber stomach.