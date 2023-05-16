Apple unveils new accessibility features

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Apple announced new software features for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility accessibility.

Users with cognitive disabilities will be able to use iPhones and iPads with greater ease with assistive access which simplifies apps and experiences.

Non-speaking individuals can type to speak during calls and conversations with life speech. People with visual impairment can use detection mode to point to text and have it read aloud.

The new software features will come later this year.