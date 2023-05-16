RCSD: Man involved in road rage incident will not face murder charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland deputies say a man involved in a road rage incident that left one man dead will not face a murder charge.

On May 5 around 9 p.m. deputies were called to a Citgo location where they found Steven Burchfield with shots to the lower body.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. An investigation revealed that Burchfield and a woman had gotten into an argument outside of a restaurant on Garners Ferry Road.

Burchfield followed the woman after she drove off. The woman called Stevera Small, 40, who remained on the phone with her until she arrived at Citgo.

According to authorities, Small witnessed Burchfield ram into her vehicle and saw him exit his vehicle to approach the female. Fearing for the woman’s safety, Small fired shots at Burchfield.

Investigators determined that Small feared the woman was in danger and acted in her defense.

He will be charged with illegally possessing a gun due to the fact he was convicted of armed robbery in 2018, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm, say deputies.