Taco Bell fighting for “Taco Tuesday” trademark

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)–Chances are you’ve heard the phrase “Taco Tuesday,” but did you know it’s trademarked? Taco Bell is trying to change that.

Rival “Taco John’s” trademarked the phrase in 1989.

Since then, the company has sent cease and desist letters to other restaurants who use it.

Now, Taco Bell is filing a petition with the Patent and Trademark Office. The restaurant chain argues nobody should have exclusive rights to a common phrase.

A trademark attorney says Taco Bell has a strong case because the phrase “Taco Tuesday” has become a cultural phenomenon.

The trademark appeal process can take up to two years.