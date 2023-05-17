SLED charges former Coastal Regional Center employee with assault and battery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged 50 year-old Cicely Anjenet Gillispie with Assault and Battery 3rd degree on May 16.

According to arrest warrants, the defendant punched the victim in the face and head twice with a closed fist. The victim is a patient at Coastal Regional Center and is a vulnerable adult.

Gillispie was working as a Direct Support Professional at the 9995 Jamison Road, Summerville location within Dorchester County.

The Coastal Regional Center is under the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

Gillispie was booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center.