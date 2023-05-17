Study shows large number of Americans switching religions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— A growing number of Americans are switching religions.

That’s according to a new poll by the Public Religion Research Institute.

In 2022, about one in four Americans said they’ve changed religious traditions or denominations over their lifetime.

That’s a jump from 16% in 2021. Reasons for switching varied.

56% said they stopped believing in their religion’s teachings, 30% said it was because their prior religion was anti-LGBTQ and 29% said their family was never that religious growing up.

The top faiths that lost followers were Catholic, Non-Evangelical Christian, and other Christian denominations.

According to the survey 27% of people are now unaffiliated with any religion.