Study shows large number of Americans switching religions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— A growing number of Americans are switching religions.
That’s according to a new poll by the Public Religion Research Institute.
In 2022, about one in four Americans said they’ve changed religious traditions or denominations over their lifetime.
That’s a jump from 16% in 2021. Reasons for switching varied.
56% said they stopped believing in their religion’s teachings, 30% said it was because their prior religion was anti-LGBTQ and 29% said their family was never that religious growing up.
The top faiths that lost followers were Catholic, Non-Evangelical Christian, and other Christian denominations.
According to the survey 27% of people are now unaffiliated with any religion.