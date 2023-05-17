The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile gets a new name!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Goodbye Oscar Mayer Wienermobile….hello, Frankmobile!

The beloved Wienermobile is hitting the road this summer with a new name. The change is in honor of the brand’s 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

The fleet of six frankmobiles feature new exterior decals, including a “please do not lick” one instead of “hotdoggers” behind the wheel.

The new drivers are called “frankfurters.” The company is also introducing a “frank for franks” program.

Anyone with an iteration of the name “frank” can get a coupon for a free pack of beef franks.

Oscar Mayer says this is the first time the vehicle has changed names since 1936.