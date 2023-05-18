Columbia Police needs help identifying suspects accused of credit card fraud

Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a duo. Police say the pair is accused of using a credit card that did not belong to them.

Take a good look at the picture police say they were able to get from surveillance video at the business where authorities say they used that stolen card. Officials say the card actually belongs to a 63 year old man. CPD says the two seen in the photo charged more than $2,000 dollars worth of credit cards by swiping the stolen card some 16 times at a local store last month.

If you can identify either of the individuals in this picture you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC. You can also make an anonymous tip by emailing police information to CrimeSC.com