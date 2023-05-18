Midlands Pup Shots! May 18

Aiken
Spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Prefers a home without cats
Ameria is around a year old.
BAILEY
Charlotte, NC
Playful, Athletic, Affectionate, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Snores
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
I am about 2 years old, and the vet thinks I am a boxer-pit mix.
BELLA
Columbia
Friendly, Playful, Affectionate, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This 2 year old girl has been a great mom and all of her puppies have been adopted!
BERTHA
Aiken
Spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without cats or children
Bertha is a 6 year old lady who is super mellow and loves to sun bathe!
DOREEN
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
DREAM
ELLY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
HEIDI MAY
Pacolet
Spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
KEEKO
Affectionate, Friendly, Playful
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $100
Keeko is a 6 month old shepherd mix.
LOVEY
Pacolet
Spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
RAWRA AINSLEY OAKES
Pacolet
Spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
SAMANTHA
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $300
She is a 4 year old, 7 pound Yorkie.
SKYLAR
SYDNEY
York
Spayed / neutered.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Independent, Smart, Playful, Gentle, Funny, Couch potato, Curious, Easygoing
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with children
It's me! Hi! I'm your next puppy, it's me!
WINNIE
Lancaster
Friendly, Gentle, Couch potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $100
Winnie is only two years old and already a recent mother.
