414TH TRANSPORTATION COMPANY: Army unit from Orangeburg prepares for overseas deployment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Getting prepared in less than 100 days. a reserve unit from Orangeburg is now deploying overseas.

The 414th Transportation Company, who use Fort Jackson as headquarters, prepares to send around 170 men and women to assist NATO allies.

The soldiers met with their families at a deployment ceremony on base Friday morning. They also received words of encouragement before heading out for their mission.

The soldiers’ mission is part of Operation Atlantic Resolve and most will be deployed to Europe.

We heard from a couple of the soldiers deploying as well. Check out the story.