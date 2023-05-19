Columbia man involved in apartment parking lot shooting found guilty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Columbia man involved in a Feb. 4, 2020 shooting incident at a local apartment complex was convicted of being a Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

Bernard Breeland, 36, shot a man multiple times at close range in the parking lot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Nine fired .45 auto shell casings were found at the scene.

Surveillance camera footage captured the incident, say authorities.

Federal law prohibits Breeland from possessing ammunition based on his prior felony convictions.

Breeland faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.