Messina, Petry named semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy

DALLAS – University of South Carolina baseball sophomore Cole Messina and freshman Ethan Petry have been named two of 60 semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association in conjunction with the Dick Howser Trophy committee announced this afternoon (Friday, May 19). The most prestigious award in college baseball is given to the top player based on two rounds of national voting.

Messina is hitting .317 with 54 runs scored, 17 doubles, 16 home runs, 61 RBI, a .653 slugging percentage and a .433 on-base percentage. He currently is tied for sixth in the SEC in RBI and seventh in doubles. Messina also is on the watch list for the Buster Posey Award.

Petry is hitting .378 with 47 runs scored, nine doubles, 21 home runs, 68 RBI, a .761 slugging percentage and a .461 on-base percentage. Petry has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week four times and SEC Player of the Week once. He also is on the Golden Spikes Award Watch List.

Balloting was done by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, in conjunction with the Dick Howser Trophy Committee and the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

This is the 36th year of the Dick Howser Trophy. The finalists will be announced on Thursday, June 8. The 2023 award will be presented at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha, the home of the College World Series for the 11th year. The winner will be unveiled on MLB Network on Thursday, June 15, in the 9 a.m. (CDT) hour, before a Friday, June 16 press conference with the winner will be held at 10 a.m., the opening day just prior to the first game of the 76th NCAA College World Series.

The Dick Howser Trophy, presented by The Game Headwear, given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager, who died of brain cancer in 1987, is regarded by many as college baseball’s most prestigious award. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage, qualities that were exemplified by Dick Howser’s life.