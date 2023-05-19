RCSD: Third suspect arrested in Meadowlake Park shooting

Richland Co., S.C., (WOLO)–A Third suspect in the Meadowlake Park shooting is in custody.

Friday afternoon Sheriff Leon Lott announced 18 year old Christopher Pierson was arrested in connection with the April 29th shooting.

Deputies say he is charged with eleven counts of attempted murder as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators 11 people were injured when shots rang out in the early morning hours as teens gathered at the park.

Sheriff Lott says he expects additional arrests in this incident.