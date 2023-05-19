One of the challenges with renewable energy is storage. That is, if you use solar panels, what do you do at night? Scientists are experimenting with using sand as a battery. You heard that right. Sand. It turns out that sand can be heated up a lot – to nearly 1000 degrees, using electricity created by solar panels. And sand retain this heat for months. Meaning that the heat can be used a long time later on for energy. You can read all about it here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/engineers-invent-genius-battery-solution-for-storing-clean-energy-without-lithium-the-first-in-the-world-to-do-something-like-this/ar-AA15PWVn?ocid=winp1taskbar&cvid=321daead7a8d49bac0e1af41d11fbe24&ei=8