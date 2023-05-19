Sand as a Battery?

John Farley,

One of the challenges with renewable energy is storage.  That is, if you use solar panels, what do you do at night?  Scientists are experimenting with using sand as a battery.  You heard that right.  Sand.  It turns out that sand can be heated up a lot – to nearly 1000 degrees, using electricity created by solar panels.  And sand retain this heat for months.   Meaning that the heat can be used a long time later on for energy.   You can read all about it here:  https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/engineers-invent-genius-battery-solution-for-storing-clean-energy-without-lithium-the-first-in-the-world-to-do-something-like-this/ar-AA15PWVn?ocid=winp1taskbar&cvid=321daead7a8d49bac0e1af41d11fbe24&ei=8

Caption5

Categories: Weather Blog

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts