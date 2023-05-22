Company Investing $1Bill in Solar Panel Factory in Oklahoma

Excerpts from the article:

May 22 (Reuters) – Italy’s Enel SpA (ENEI.MI) said on Monday it will invest more than $1 billion in a solar cell and panel factory in Oklahoma, seeking to capitalize on a U.S. push to build a homegrown clean energy manufacturing sector to compete with China.

The facility will be among the largest to produce solar equipment in the United States, where most projects are built with imported panels. It is also one of the first U.S. factories to produce silicon-based solar cells on a large scale.

You can read all about it here: https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/italys-enel-invest-more-than-1-bln-oklahoma-solar-panel-factory-2023-05-22/