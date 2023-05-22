Grice Named Semifinalist For Golden Spikes Award

CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award on Monday. The accolade is presented each year to the top amateur baseball player in the nation by USA Baseball. This year’s finalists are announced June 7 and the winner is announced June 25 on ESPN.

Grice (Greer, S.C.) has been a two-way threat for the Tigers in 2023. He is 7-1 with a 3.18 ERA, .199 opponents’ batting average and 82 strikeouts against 31 walks in 62.1 innings pitched over 12 starts on the mound. At the plate, he is hitting .296 with 14 homers, a triple, 12 doubles, 54 RBIs, 50 runs, a .408 on-base percentage and three steals in 52 games (51 starts).

In his three-year Tiger career, he is 9-2 with a 3.68 ERA, .207 opponents’ batting average and 103 strikeouts against 44 walks in 78.1 innings pitched over 24 appearances (15 starts). At the plate, he is hitting .283 with 41 homers, two triples, 32 doubles, 147 RBIs, 135 runs and 11 steals in 161 games (160 starts).