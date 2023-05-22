Lexington School District Two names new Chief Financial Officer

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington School District Two has named Sky Strickland as the new Chief Financial Officer for the district.

Beginning July 1, Strickland will oversee Lexington Two’s business operations, including district funds, payroll, employee benefits, purchasing, accounts payable, property, and worker’s compensation programs.

Strickland’s appointment was approved during the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees on May 18.

In a press release provided to ABC Columbia News, Strickland says, “I am excited about continuing my career helping students achieve their highest potential and look forward to working with the Lexington Two team to carry out their mission. It is my job as the Chief Financial Officer to ensure necessary resources are available to all students so they are successful in life and prepared to compete globally. I thank Dr. Hafner and the Board of Trustees for allowing me this opportunity.”

Since 2014 she has served as Chief Financial Officer with Calhoun County Public School District. Strickland has more than 20 years of experience in school district finance.

In 1999 she received a bachelor’s degree in accounting/marketing from the University of South Carolina.