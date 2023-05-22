Saluda Coroner ID’s motor vehicle crash victim

SALUDA, CO. (WOLO)— Saluda Coroner Keith Turner identified the driver killed in a one vehicle crash on Denny Highway/ SC-194 near Bridle Path Road in Saluda.

Officials say on the afternoon of May 20, a small two door passenger car hit and overturned after it traveled off the right side of the highway.

The driver, Sarah Nichole Stone, 34, overcorrected and caused the vehicle to exit the left side of the highway, say authorities.

Stone died at the scene. The Coroner’s Office is working with the SC Highway Patrol to investigate the traffic fatality.