Study: Mosquitoes love body odor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Scientists think they have found out what draws mosquitoes to humans.

A scientific report published Friday reveals the different chemicals in body odor that attract the blood-sucking insects.

To do this, researchers built an ice-rink size testing arena and pumped in the scents of different people for hundred of mosquitoes.

Researchers found the mosquitoes were most attracted to airborne carboxylic acids, including a compound present in “stinky” cheeses such as Limburger.

At the same time, the insects seemed to be deterred by the chemical—eucalyptus— which is present in plants.

They believe the study could one day help in developing mosquito lures or repellents.