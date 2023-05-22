Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential campaign at Charleston Southern University

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott has officially announced his 2024 presidential bid.

The Senator kicked off his campaign this morning at his Alma Mater, Charleston Southern University.

Senator Scott highlighted his upbringing, acknowledging that all things are possible in this country saying, “America is the land of opportunity, not the land of oppression.”

And he says unfortunately under President Biden, we are turning away from patriotism and faith.

Former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are just some of the republicans who are also running for president.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also is expected to enter the race this week.

We spoke with Governor Henry McMaster on his thoughts on Senator Scott running.

Senator Scott has already secured an endorsement ahead of today’s announcement.

Fellow Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the minority whip, says he plans to endorse Scott.

We will hear highlights of the event tonight on air at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.