Charleston Police Dept. Chief passes away after battle with cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Charleston Police Department Chief has died after a long battle with cancer.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said Police Chief Luther Reynolds died with his family by his side.

Reynolds served as the police chief for five years and had a decades long career in law enforcement.

In a statement, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says, “…Charleston has lost not just a great police chief, but one of the finest human beings that many of us will ever know. Luther Reynolds was a modern man of ancient virtues: faith, honor, courage, duty. But most of all, and at his very core, Luther was a man of love. He loved his family, his friends, his life. He loved this city and the brave men and women who keep it safe. He loved God, and in faithful service, he loved his neighbor. Over the coming days, we will mourn Luther Reynolds, for we loved him as much as he loved us. But even today, as our hearts are breaking, we can take solace in knowing that with Luther’s final journey now complete, his weary days of pain have passed, and his timeless days of peace have just begun.”

He was 56 year-old. He’s survived by his wife and two children.