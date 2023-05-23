Disney to layoff 2,500 workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)– A third wave of expected layoffs is underway at Disney, with employees impacted by the cuts being notified this week.

That’s according to a source familiar with the situation.

The source says more than 2,500 workers are expected to lose their jobs across the latest wave of layoffs.

It’s anticipated to be the last significant round of cuts previously announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger.

It was not immediately known which divisions are impacted by the latest rounds of job cuts.

A spokesperson for Disney declined to comment.