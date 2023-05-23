Richland deputies searching for sports bar shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies say they are searching for a suspect in an April shooting.

Investigators say on April 23 the man seen in this surveillance video was involved in an altercation at Seven, a sports bar on Clemson Road.

Deputies say the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a shot injuring a woman.

If your recognize this man, call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.