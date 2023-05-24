Murdaugh co-conspirator to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Cory H. Fleming, 54, co-conspirator to disgraced ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh, is expected to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in federal court tomorrow.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Fleming allegedly conspired with former personal injury attorney Alex Murdaugh to defraud the estate of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper and fraudulently obtain money and property from the estate.

In February 2018, Murdaugh’s housekeeper passed away after a fall at Murdaugh’s home.

Murdaugh recommended the housekeeper’s estate hire Fleming, a former personal injury and criminal defense attorney, to represent them and file a claim against Murdaugh to collect from his homeowner’s insurance policies.

Murdaugh’s insurance companies settled the estate’s claim for $505,000 and $3,800,000, say officials.

Fleming allegedly knew the funds belonged to the estate, and the payments were not for legitimate legal expenses.

Fleming faces up to five years in prison max and a fine of up to $250,000.